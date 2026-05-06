‘Tamraj Kilvish’ Surendra Pal feels Mukesh Khanna should allow Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan

Veteran actor Surendra Pal, who played the role of Tamraj Kilvish in the 1990s Doordarshan show Shaktimaan, has weighed in on the ongoing debate around the casting of superhero character in a proposed reboot.

Pal suggested that Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan in the OG show, may need to revisit his firm opposition to Ranveer Singh taking on the iconic role.

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Speaking during a recent appearance on Sidharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Pal said, “He is the best judge; it is his creation. He will naturally want the best for his character, which he treats like his own child even today. That is why he will not compromise. He is very stubborn”.

“Ranveer Singh is not a bad choice. I really like him, and after watching Dhurandhar, I have become an even bigger fan. I feel he could be ideal for the role. I think Mukesh ji should reconsider and broaden his thinking a little,” Pal added.

Pal, who shared screen space with Khanna in the original series, further said, “My friendship with Mukesh has been very strong, in fact it still is. We have always shared a cordial relationship. I respect him deeply and hold him in very high regard. The role of Bhishma Pitamah that he portrayed was so beautiful that I think nobody else could have done it the way he did. He is a very natural actor and works with great passion,” he said.

In a recent interview, Khanna said he is willing to incur financial losses rather than compromise on his vision for the character.

“It is my loss. I am losing crores of rupees, as Sony is ready to give me crores of rupees. I said, ‘Wait, I don’t want this cast.’ They are adamant, and I am also adamant. They want a star, I don’t want a star. If I am allowed, I would conduct auditions across the country to find who will become Shaktimaan. You will get publicity and also find a boy who is good-looking, simple, and kind. For me, no actor who already has an image can become Shaktimaan,” Khanna said.

Shaktimaan, created for television in the 1990s and popularised by Khanna, remains one of India’s most recognisable superhero characters. Plans for a film adaptation had earlier named Singh in the lead, but the project stalled after Khanna, who owns the rights, objected to the casting, citing concerns over the actor’s off-screen persona.

The original Shaktimaan aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, featuring Khanna in a dual role alongside a cast that included Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Pal and Tom Alter.