Netflix sets May 29 release date for Rafael Nadal documentary; trailer out

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer for RAFA, a new documentary series on tennis great Rafael Nadal, set to premiere globally on May 29.

Produced by Netflix and Skydance Sports, the four-episode series offers what the streamer described as unprecedented access to the 22-time Grand Slam champion and 14-time Roland Garros winner, chronicling both his career-defining triumphs and the physical and emotional toll of competing at the highest level for more than two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series follows Nadal and his longtime team, revisiting milestones from his dominance on the clay courts of Paris to his era-defining rivalry with fellow tennis icons Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

According to the official synopsis, RAFA explores “the pain, the constant pressure, and the determination to keep moving forward even when his body seemed unable to continue.”

“What defines great champions is not only how they win. It is their ability to endure one more ball,” the release said.

The documentary traces Nadal’s journey from his early years in tennis at age three through his return to competition in 2024, while highlighting his battles with injuries and the demands of elite sport.

Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling directs and executive produces the series. Heinzerling is known for projects including Stolen Youth, Cutie and the Boxer, and McCartney 3,2,1.

“With Rafa's story, triumph is expected; what surprised me was his willingness to reveal the uncertainty and vulnerability behind that greatness,” said Zach Heinzerling, Director and Executive Producer.

The series is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed and Jon Weinbach for Skydance Sports.