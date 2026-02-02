Netflix drops teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ animated prequel series ‘Tales from ‘85’

Netflix on Monday dropped the teaser for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, a new animated series from showrunner Eric Robles and Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, set to hit the streamer on April 23.

Tales From ’85 is set in the Stranger Things universe between Seasons 2 and 3 and features characters fans already know. “With animation there’s really no limits,” Ross Duffer told Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

“Something from the Upside Down must’ve survived… Stranger Things: Tales From '85 premieres April 23, only on Netflix,” the streamer captioned its post on Instagram.

The animated prequel will take the audience on a journey back to Hawkins and to a time when the Upside Down was still a looming threat. The lead cast, Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Steve, Hopper and Max, will all return in younger, animated form to battle humanoid monsters from a parallel dimension.

“Anything happens to her, these woods hide a lot of mistakes,” says Hopper to Mike in the teaser. In another scene, Dustin tells his gang, “Something from the upside down must have survived last year.” The teaser also shows the friends gathering for one of Mike’s campaigns.

However, the original cast members won’t be returning as voice artists.

Joining the Hawkins adventure are Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The original sci-fi series, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower, ended on January 1 this year. A documentary, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, was released by Netflix on January 12.