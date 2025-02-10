MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nayanthara to star in Mammootty-Mohanlal's next film

Tentatively titled 'MMMN', the upcoming film marks the reunion of Nayanthara with Mammootty after 2016's 'Puthiya Niyamam'

PTI Published 10.02.25, 01:07 PM
Nayanthara

Nayanthara TT Archives

Tamil cinema star Nayanthara is all set to feature alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal in the upcoming Malayalam film, tentatively titled "MMMN".

Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam titles "Malik", "Take Off" and "Ariyippu", will direct the movie.

The currently untitled project marks the reunion of Nayanthara with Mammootty after 2016's "Puthiya Niyamam".

Production banner Anto Joseph Film Company announced Nayanthara's casting in a video posted on its official Instagram handle on Sunday.

The "Jawan" star can be seen interacting with Mammootty and Narayanan on the set in the clip. The new film also marks the collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal after over a decade. The duo last worked together in "Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty" (2013).

"MMMN" also stars Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.

Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" in 2023, was most recently seen in her Netflix documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale" which released in November 2024.

She will next star in Telugu film "Kannappa", fronted by Vishnu Manchu.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

