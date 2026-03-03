‘Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?’: Kailash Kher mimics SZA’s viral Maha Shivratri moment

Singer Kailash Kher recently used American singer SZA’s viral “Can I get a Shiv Shambhu” statement at an Agra concert, an act that many saw as an indirect jibe at the Los Angeles-based artiste.

Solana Imani Rowe, popularly known as SZA, broke the internet last month with her appearance at the Maha Shivratri celebrations in Coimbatore. Brimming with excitement, she took to the stage and greeted the crowd with the words, “Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?”

Kher imitated SZA’s line on stage during his recent Agra concert before breaking into laughter. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “Can I get a Shambhu?… Nah, Har Har Mahadev it is.”

“Aap ko bata doon main k Mahadev ka asar yeh hai ki sirf desh mein nahi videsh mein bhi apni apni bhashao mein bhi bhagwan ka samiran karrahe hai yeh log (Let me tell you that this is the impact of Mahadev that not only in India but abroad too people are praising God in their language),” he further said.

“Kehrahe hai, ‘Can I get a Shambhu?’ jaese koi samaan ho. Dekh rahe ho kitna bada asar horaha hai desh, duniya mein? Toh ek saath bolenge Agra waalon ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Yahi humara original and desi style hai (They are saying, ‘Can I get a Shambhu?’ As if it’s a commodity. Are you seeing the impact in India and outside the country? So we will say together ‘har har Mahadev’. This is our original and Indian style),” he added.

Fans flooded the comments section with a wave of reactions. “First in my bloodline to see kailash kher beefin with sza,” one of them wrote. Defending SZA, a netizen commented, “Bro that was her way of depicting love for shiv shambhu nd itz ok.”

At the Coimbatore event, SZA joined the celebrations in a yellow sari, making an impromptu appearance on stage where she greeted fans and thanked Sadhguru for the invitation.

She also introduced her mother, Audrey Rowe, to the crowd and led attendees in a resounding chant of “Shiv Shambhu”.

“Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?,” SZA greeted the crowd, before encouraging everyone to dance and join in the celebrations.

Besides SZA, the Mahashivratri celebrations also saw the presence of several celebrities, including Juhi Chawla, Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Srinidhi Shetty, and Mouni Roy.

SZA, who is known for her songs Kill Bill, Snooze and Nobody Gets Me, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the American music industry in the past, including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, and Rihanna.