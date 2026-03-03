Dev celebrates Holi on ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’ sets in north Bengal with Rukmini, Subhasish

1 5 All photos: @iamdevadhikari

Bengali actor-politician Dev celebrated Holi on the sets of Bike Ambulance Dada with co-stars Rukmini Maitra and Subhasish Mukherjee in north Bengal on Monday.

“North Bengal schedule wrap #BAD. Happy Holi,” Dev wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures with the cast and crew of the film, supposedly clicked outside a resort.

In one of the pictures, Dev and Rukmini, their faces smeared with pink gulaal, looked adorable in a selfie as the latter winked at the camera.

Bengali actor Subhasish Mukherjee also joined them in Holi celebrations. In one of the frames, Dev appeared to be smearing gulal on Subhasish.

The 43-year-old actor also shared a group picture featuring the crew members of Bike Ambulance Dada.

In the upcoming film, Dev is set to play Padma Shri awardee Karimul Haque.

The film will chronicle the humanitarian work of Karimul Haque from North Bengal, who converted his motorcycle into an ambulance to transport patients from remote and inaccessible villages to hospitals. His efforts over the years have helped provide emergency medical access to several rural communities.

Karimul Haque received the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to social service.

Bike Ambulance Dada will be the 50th film in Dev’s filmography.

On the work front, Dev was recently seen in Abhijit Sen’s Projapoti 2 alongside Mithun Chakraborty.