Naveen Polishetty-starrer ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ to drop on Netflix this week

Naveen Polishetty-starrer Anaganaga Oka Raju is set for its digital premiere this week, with the Telugu comedy drama scheduled to stream on Netflix from February 11. The film will stream in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Directed by Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Alongside Polishetty, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role. It was released theatrically on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.

Anaganaga Oka Raju revolves around Raju, a witty young man who repeatedly squanders his family’s wealth. After being insulted for his irresponsible lifestyle, he decides to secure his future by marrying into money. He sets his sights on the daughter of wealthy landlord Bhupathi Raju and schemes to win her over.

However, after the marriage, Raju discovers that his father-in-law is buried under massive debts and that the apparent riches were only for show. Forced to confront financial hardship, he must navigate complex realities to rebuild his life and regain his self-respect.

Written by Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Polishetty, the film also features Faria Abdullah and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. The music is composed by Mickey J. Meyer, with cinematography by J. Yuvaraj.