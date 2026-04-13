Muzaffar Ali recalls asking Asha Bhosle to sing ‘Umrao Jaan’ classic a note lower: 'She won National Award'

Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali Sunday remembered how he had once asked legendary singer Asha Bhosle to render a key song from his 1981 film Umrao Jaan in a lower scale — a decision he says added “magic” and ultimately contributed to her National Award win.

Umrao Jaan won several National Awards, including Best Playback Singer for Bhosle for Dil Cheez Kya Hai

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Shocked by her demise, Ali said, “Umrao Jaan has lost its entire voice — first Shahryar, then Khayyam and now Asha ji”.

The filmmaker said he still remembers the recording session. “I remember, when she sang the song — in one scale lower — she said there is some magic in it. And after she won the National Award as a singer, she sent a letter to thank me for making her a part of this magical project”.

Ali said Bhosle’s ability to internalise the mood and milieu of the period drama set her apart. “The way she understood the song, its premises, the era, was truly magical. She got into the skin of the character (played by actor Rekha). Apni awaaz se ek sur neeche gaana asaan nahi hai, woh bhi is level ka! Her soulful voice took the film to another level,” he told Hindustan Times.

Bhosle sang five songs in the film, including Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, Justuju Jiski Thi and Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston.

Ali also revealed that five unreleased songs recorded with Bhosle for his long-delayed project Zuni may finally be heard. “We recorded five songs with Asha ji with the same team — Khayyam and Shahryar. They are amazing songs, and we recorded them in the late '80s and have not given them to anyone. Now that my son Shaad Ali is reviving the project, we will use the songs,” he said.

He added that songs recorded for another shelved project, Daaman, may still exist. “In fact, I have also recorded songs for a film Daaman but we had some differences with the production house and the project fell apart. The production house, HMV, must be having those songs”.

Ali last met the singer during the launch of his book and a re-release of Umrao Jaan in Mumbai. “After that, I went to her home some three-four months back, and she served us amazing self-cooked kebabs. Every moment spent with her is a golden memory for me. It's a big loss for the industry and a major personal loss”.