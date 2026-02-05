‘Took me a lot of time to accept I am beautiful the way I am’: Mrunal Thakur

Actress Mrunal Thakur struggled with self-doubt and insecurities for years, she said in a recent interview, recalling how accepting herself was a task even after she made it into the film industry.

In Ravi Udyawar’s upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, Thakur plays Roshni, a woman confronting body image issues.

“When I used to change schools all the time, there were some insecurities. I used to feel underconfident...Up until now…till the release of my film Son of Sardaar 2, I used to feel that way. I realised it took me a lot of time to accept that yes, I am beautiful the way I am. And I’m just so proud of myself with the way I am.”

“There was so much noise around, everyone thought, look perfect, do this body, do that, look like this, manicure, pedicure, pretend, just cross your legs. No, man. I’m just perfectly imperfect and I love that,” Thakur added.

Asked what drew her to Do Deewane Seher Mein, Thakur said she was convinced after hearing the film’s narration.

“Sir (Udyawar) actually gave me a call and said, ‘Mrunal, I want you to hear something'...It’s very rare that you just say, ‘Sir, let’s start shooting.’ That was the time. It was so easy because I had to do it from my heart,” she said.

Speaking about the film, Thakur said she hopes it will connect with the audience.

“Through this movie, I just want to let the audience know that this film is for you. You will be able to resonate with it. When you watch that film, sitting in that seat, you should feel like you’re a part of that movie.”

Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ila Arun, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to hit theatres on February 20. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Unmesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga, and Kalpana Udyawar.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from city chaos to mountain serenity”.

Thakur’s upcoming projects include Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan.