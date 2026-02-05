MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengali filmmaker Gourab Dutta to make Bollywood debut with zombie apocalypse film ‘ZORR’

The film, set in the capital city, stars ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actress Prantika Das

Mohul Bhattacharya Published 05.02.26, 03:22 PM
'ZORR' poster

'ZORR' poster Instagram

Kolkata-based Bengali filmmaker Gourab Dutta is set to make his Bollywood debut with the horror-comedy zombie survival film ZORR, releasing on February 6.

Dutta’s work spans Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri and Assamese cinema, along with music videos for major labels and branded content for leading organisations.

Blending horror, dark comedy and survival drama, ZORR is set against the backdrop of a sudden zombie outbreak inside a corporate office hub in Delhi.

Director Gourab Dutta

Director Gourab Dutta Sourced by Correspondent

Trapped and cut off from the outside world, a group of ordinary individuals must fight to survive as fear, chaos and unexpected humour unfold simultaneously. The film promises a fresh take on the zombie genre, a space that remains largely unexplored in mainstream Indian cinema.

“The main challenge was finishing a film on a small budget, with make-up and VFX for an apocalyptic background. The language wasn’t a problem for me, but managing such an extensive film with limited resources was a daunting task.”

Actor Prantika Das, who was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, plays a key role in ZORR, making this her second Bollywood project.

Prantika Das

Prantika Das

Speaking about the film, Prantika shared that although ZORR releases after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it was actually the first Hindi film she shot. She describes the project as a special experience, especially because of its setting.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Joy Sengupta, Akash Makhija, Rishav Chadda, and Shekhar Kanjilal, among others, bringing together talent from across Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.

