Delhi: Four arrested for assault on businessman who protested harassment of women

Delhi Police have arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a south Delhi businessman in Mehrauli after he objected to the harassment of women, an incident that left the victim unconscious and hospitalised at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

According to Delhi Police, the Mehrauli Police Station received a PCR call regarding an assault near Anupam Apartments, IGNOU Road, Saket. A police team was dispatched, and upon their arrival, they found the injured person, identified as Mukesh Kumar.

Kumar (26) lives with his family in Sangam Vihar and runs a transport business. The family said the attack took place after they attended a wedding at Mukesh’s maternal uncle’s house on Monday.

While the rest of the family returned home that night, Mukesh decided to return later. While on his way home, he decided to stop at a stall on IGNOU Road for a cup of tea. Four young men and three women were already at the stall.

Mukesh said he was attacked for objecting to eve-teasing and harassment of two girls. “I was returning home by car and had stopped at a tea shop. There, I saw those boys harassing the girls. When I objected, they started assaulting me," he told the media.

“I only told them not to do such things and that it was wrong. After that, they began attacking me. The first blow was to my head. I don’t remember what they did to me after that. There were four of them," he added.

Videos have shown the group of men assaulting the victim, kicking him on the head, even while he was unconscious, tearing his clothes and thrashing him.

The Telegraph Online has not verified the authenticity of the video.

"The attackers allegedly knocked Mukesh to the ground and beat him up mercilessly, even throwing stones at him," a police source said.

Four accused have been arrested for the assault. An FIR was registered under Sections 110, 79, 126(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, an international para-weightlifting athlete named Rohit was beaten to death at a wedding ceremony in Haryana’s Rohtak for protesting against an alleged sexual misconduct.

Rohit was beaten with sticks and rods. He was admitted to a local hospital and was later transferred to the PGIMS, where he died during his ongoing treatment.