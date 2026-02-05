MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal govt to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths, says Finance minister

For women, who comprise nearly half of the state's population and have emerged as the TMC's most reliable voting bloc in successive elections, the state government proposed to hike the monthly grant in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme by Rs 500 from February this year

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 05.02.26, 03:44 PM
Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Library picture.

The Bengal government will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths for up to 5 years, finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

Tabling the budget, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced that the state government will launch a scheme -- 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' -- to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years.

The scheme will be launched from August 15 if the Trinamool Congress returns to power.

The West Bengal government tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, proposing an addition of Rs 500 per month for women beneficiaries under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

Under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the women beneficiaries will be entitled to an additional Rs 500 per month from February 2026 onwards, the government said in the assembly.

Under the proposed Budget, gig workers will be included in state government's existing social security schemes like Swasthyasathi.

Allowances for Anganwadi workers and helpers were raised by Rs 1,000 each, with the budget also promising a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin in the event of their death. A total allocation of Rs 280 crore was made.

ASHA workers, another influential grassroots constituency, will also get an additional Rs 1,000 per month.

The interim budget further announced a Rs 1,000 monthly pay hike for civic volunteers and Green Police personnel, with an allocation of Rs 150 crore.

Government employees were not left out, as the state announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance, a long-standing demand of staff unions.

With the opposition BJP repeatedly attacking the TMC over unemployment and alleged neglect of state employees, the budget appeared designed to blunt criticism while reinforcing the ruling party's welfare-driven electoral narrative ahead of the high-stakes polls.

