'Our flight is booked': Suryakumar Yadav says India ready for Pakistan clash in Colombo

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday confirmed that his team will travel to Colombo for its ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, despite Pakistan announcing a boycott of the game.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other on February 15, but Pakistan’s cricket board, following directions from the government, decided to skip the match after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland for refusing to play in India due to “security concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I feel their decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decisions call but it is their call. We had played in the Asia Cup as well and we played them three times," Suryakumar said during the pre-tournament captains' press meet.

Speaking about India’s approach, he added, "Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo)."

He also outlined the team’s schedule and preparations. "The team discussion is that we are playing first on February 7, then we will go there," he said.

Reflecting on past encounters, Suryakumar said, "We played some good cricket against them. We have been told that the game is on 15th, the game is at a neutral venue and if we get an opportunity we will play. It's a difficult call for them (Pakistani players) as well."

India will open their World Cup campaign on Saturday against the USA before moving to Colombo for the high-profile clash against their arch-rivals.