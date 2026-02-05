MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ single-day collection drops below Rs 5 crore for the first time

Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles, released on January 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.02.26, 03:05 PM
A poster for \\\'Border 2\\\'

A poster for 'Border 2' File Picture

The box office graph for Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 is on a downward spiral. Directed by Anurag Singh, the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border, earned less than Rs 5 crore for the first time in 13 days on Wednesday.

The film opened with Rs 32.10 crore nett and earned Rs 129.89 crore nett during its first weekend at the domestic box office. It went on to collect Rs 244.97 crore nett in its first week.

The second weekend added Rs 56.92 crore nett to the earnings. The daily collection dropped below Rs 10-crore mark for the first time on second Monday, to Rs 6.52 crore nett, before marginally improving to Rs 6.69 crore nett on Tuesday.

With Wednesday’s Rs 4.88 crore nett hail, the total domestic collection of Border 2 now stands at Rs 319.98 crore nett.

“A story powered by courage that keeps inspiring hearts everywhere,” TSeries wrote on X.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 is closing in on the Rs 25-crore mark at the box office. The cop thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala has collected Rs 24.45 crore nett domestically at the end of six days in theatres, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk..

