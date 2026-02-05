We're with Bangladesh, it's considered stance to boycott India game: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Calling Pakistan's boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India an "appropriate decision, the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that it was a "considered stance" to support Bangladesh.

Pakistan's cricket team has been told by the government to skip the February 15 game in Colombo after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play its games in India on account of "security concerns".

"We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif stated after a government meeting here.

"We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," he added.

A livid ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board of serious consequences if it fails to show up for the high-profile match, which is a money magnet at the big event for sponsors, broadcasters and advertisers.

The world body has hoped that the PCB will "consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of." Pakistan has reached Colombo for its other preliminary engagements, starting with a game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The country's cricket board has already made it clear that it supports the government's position and would go by its advice even if a rematch against India crops up during the knockout stage.

It is not known whether the PCB has officially notified the ICC, or whether there has been any contact between the two bodies. The ICC had said that it "expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders."

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for its share of matches was after its pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL on BCCI's instructions. The Indian Board did not specify the reasons but it came amid increased attacks on Hindus there.

The ICC Board voted 14-2 in favour of replacing Bangladesh with Scotland rather than rescheduling their games in Sri Lanka - the PCB were one of the two votes against the decision, along with the BCB.

"You can't have double standards," Naqvi said after the decision and cited India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

"You can't say for one country [India] they can do whatever they want and for the others to have to do the complete opposite. That's why we've taken this stand, and made clear Bangladesh have had an injustice done to them. They should play in the World Cup, they are a major stakeholder in cricket."