Deepak Chopra of ‘God is a construct. Cute girls are real’ fame admits ‘poor judgment in tone’

Deepak Chopra has admitted to “poor judgment in tone” and denied any involvement in “criminal activity” after email exchanges between him and the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein showed the Indian-origin wellness author delivering what could be read as a seminal saying or as the motto of a sex-traficking ring: “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

The files, released by the US Department of Justice, contain decade-old emails showing repeated communications between Chopra and Epstein.

The emails, some of which date back to 2016 and 2017, show informal and at times explicit exchanges between Chopra and Epstein. In one message, Chopra discussed “cute girls” with Epstein, writing, “Did you find me a cute Israeli?”

In a 2017 exchange, Chopra wrote, “The universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.”

Epstein replied, “So when the girl says ‘oh my god?'” Chopra responded, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

Another email attributed to Chopra reads, in part, “What do I enjoy most? My biological needs are met occasionally, but that too — it seems I've been there / done that.”

In a longer exchange from August 2016, Chopra wrote about enjoying the company of “younger, intellectually sharp and self-aware women,” saying he liked to engage with them “to inspire and stimulate them.”

These emails were written years after Epstein had already been registered as a sex offender.

In another exchange from November 2016, Chopra sent Epstein a news article about a woman withdrawing a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of sexual abuse at an event linked to Epstein.

Chopra asked whether the case against Epstein had also been dropped. When Epstein confirmed it had, Chopra replied, “Good.” There were also email exchanges referencing Trump and his then-second wife Marla Maples.

Chopra asked Epstein whether he knew Maples, with whom Trump shares daughter Tiffany Trump. Epstein replied that he had lost a $10,000 bet, which he said he paid to Trump “with a truck full of baby food.”

Responding to the disclosures, Chopra issued a statement on X on early Thursday distancing himself from Epstein’s crimes and expressing regret over the “tone” of some of the exchanges.

“I want to be clear,” the 79-year-old wrote. “I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.”

He added that he was “deeply saddened” by the suffering of Epstein’s victims. “I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms,” he said.

“Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time,” he added. “My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors.”

Actor Richa Chadha reacted to Chopra’s statement. Re-sharing his post on X, she wrote, “If life makes you a Deepak, be a Mohammad, not Chopra. (vomit emojis).”

Kumar confronted a group allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal who were harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper in a town in Uttarakhand and demanding that the shop’s name be changed. In a video that later went viral, Kumar identified himself as “Mohammad Deepak.”

Deepak Chopra rose to prominence in the west in the 1990s through books, lectures, and television appearances, including multiple interviews on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Trained as a physician at AIIMS, New Delhi, Chopra moved to the US in 1970 and later served as chief of staff at New England Memorial Hospital.

He left hospital medicine in the mid-1980s after meeting Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and went on to build a global profile promoting alternative medicine and spirituality.

The newly released Epstein-related documents also name several public figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

The Epstein files comprise millions of pages of documents, emails, images, and videos related to the financier’s activities and his associations with public figures.