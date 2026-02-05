Music video for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ song ‘Opalite’ to drop this week

After the record-breaking debut of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl last year, the American singer-songwriter is set to drop a new music video for the song Opalite this week.

While visuals of the song will be available to watch on Spotify and Apple Music for premium subscribers on February 6 at 6.30 pm (IST), the official music video will drop on YouTube on February 8 at 6.30 pm (IST). The 36-year-old artiste has started a countdown on her official website for the video release.

Oplalite will be the second song from the album to get a music video after Fate of Ophelia, which dropped on October 3, 2025, alongside the release of the album.

Additionally, fans will also get access to a new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl on Taylor Swift’s official website. Pre-orders are available until February 7 at 5.30am IST or until supplies last.

After its release, Opalite achieved massive success, reaching the second position on the Billboard Global 200 and logging 9 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. It was critically acclaimed for its joyous sound, and was labelled the best song of 2025 by American media.

The Life of a Showgirl became the fastest-selling album in history with over 4 million units sold in its first week, topping global charts, and featuring a notable collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

The album comprises 12 tracks, including Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

Though the album received rave reviews, a section of internet users criticised the 35-year-old singer for purportedly using AI-generated graphics for the album’s promotional videos.

Swift’s new concert-style film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, which serves as a companion to The Life of a Showgirl, debuted at No. 1 at the US box office, minting USD 33 million in North America.

The film was screened across all 540 AMC theatres in the US for three days and also played in select theatres in Mexico, Canada and Europe.