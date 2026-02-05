‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 tops Netflix’s English TV list with 39.7 million views in Week 1

Period drama Bridgerton Season 4 topped the streamer’s English TV list with 39.7 million views by the end of the first week following its January 29 premiere, according to a report by Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

Bridgerton is currently among the top 10 Netflix shows in 91 countries, including India, where it occupies the second position. In India, Bridgerton Season 4 is currently behind the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Taskaree.

Billed as re-telling of the timeless Cinderella tale, Bridgerton Season 4 follows Luke Thompson’s Beneict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek as they fall in love after crossing paths at a masquerade ball.

Returning cast members this season include Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

The first instalment of Bridgerton Season 4 ended with Benedict and Sophie realising they harbour feelings for each other, even as Benedict ends up hurting Sophie inadvertently.

The second instalment of Bridgerton Season 4 will hit Netflix on February 26. Jess Brownell is the showrunner for the latest season of the Chris Van Dusen-created Regency-era drama, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Dusen serving as executive producers.