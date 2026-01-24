Actress Mouni Roy alleges harassment by elderly men at Haryana event: ‘Disgusted’

Actress Mouni Roy, known for her role in the TV series Naagin, on Saturday alleged that she was harassed by elderly men during a recent event in Haryana, saying the incident left her humiliated and traumatised.

In a series of Instagram stories, Mouni, who also starred in Brahmastra: Part 1, opened up about the incident that took place during a performance in Karnal, Haryana.

Mouni said she was “disgusted” by the behaviour of some men at the event, claiming they touched her inappropriately under the pretext of taking photographs with her. She alleged that the men placed their hands on her waist and reacted negatively when she objected.

“Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures...Didn’t like it when I said ‘sir plz remove your hand,” she wrote.

Roy further alleged that the situation worsened once she was on stage. She claimed that two elderly men stood in front of the stage, made lewd remarks, used obscene hand gestures, and attempted to record videos of her from a low angle.

“On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front... Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angle. When someone asked them to stop, they abused em (sic),” she wrote.

The Gold actress said she briefly walked towards the exit during the performance but returned to complete it. She alleged that neither the organisers nor others present intervened to stop the behaviour.

“We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members shame on you...I love my country, our people and our traditions, but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. I never put up anything negative. I go through. But this. Have no words. I am traumatised, humiliated, and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour,” she said.