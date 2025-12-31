MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Monumental, brilliant’: Tom Hiddleston shares experience of filming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Set to release on 18 December 2026, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ also stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.12.25, 06:17 PM
Tom Hiddleston as 'Loki'

Avengers: Doomsday will be a monumental experience for fans, Loki star Tom Hiddleston has said, praising the storyline as ‘absolutely brilliant’.

The British actor recently wrapped up shooting for Doomsday, where he reprises his character as the Norse trickster God.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Loki’s brother Thor, is also returning with the film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

In a recent interview with US-based Entertainment magazine GQ, Hiddleston shared his experience of filming Doomsday. He said, “The center of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.”

In the latest teaser, Hemsworth’s Thor is shown to be a father. The character of his child in the film is played by Hemsworth’s real daughter India.

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday debuted in theatres during Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings on 19 December, officially confirming Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers.

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December 2026.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026.

Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on 17 December 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature Robert Downey Jr as the villain Doctor Doom in a multiverse film. Other cast members include Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

The film is scheduled for release in December 2026.

