Fire on eighth floor of Southern Avenue high-rise; residents evacuated, no injuries

A fire broke out in a flat on the eighth floor of a high-rise in Southern Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the residents to vacate the flats in a rush.

Three fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. The flames spread soon as the day was cloudy with a strong wind.

Ananda Apartment on Southern Avenue.

“The smell of something burning alerted us. We did not wait to find out where the smoke was coming from and rushed to the ground,” said a resident.

Fire department sources said the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed.

A fire broke out at a flat on the eighth floor of Ananda Apartment on Southern Avenue around 12 pm.

“It could be either short circuit or a blast in the kitchen. The source of the fire is being investigated,” said an officer.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

On Monday, a fire broke out at the “Urbana” complex off the EM Bypass.

Earlier in the morning at Lake Road, fire broke out after a pay-loader hit a live wire, which was followed by an explosion.

Police suspect in the early morning showers had caused the live wires to snap which led to the accident.