Andamans helicopter crash: Seven rescued after Pawan Hans chopper ditches into sea near Mayabunder

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including two crew members, crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning. All onboard were rescued safely, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am, shortly after the helicopter took off from Port Blair for Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,” a senior Civil Aviation official said.

Officials said the helicopter ditched into the sea about 300 metres short of the runway while attempting to land at Mayabunder.

All five passengers and the two crew members were rescued from mid-sea and admitted to a hospital in Sri Vijaya Puram for medical evaluation. No injuries have been reported so far.

Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat said, "A total of seven people were onboard, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram."

Confirming the incident, a Pawan Hans spokesperson said, “Around 9:30 a.m. today, a Pawan Hans helicopter experienced a short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported.”

An inquiry into the incident has been initiated, officials said.

Pawan Hans Ltd is a central public sector undertaking based in Noida.

The crash comes a day after an air ambulance plane went down in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, killing all seven people on board.