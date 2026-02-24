Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan begin shooting for ‘Kalki 2’; BTS photos inside

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have started shooting for Part 2 of Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad, the former announced on Monday.

In a note shared on Tumblr, Bachchan spoke about missing his regular Sunday meet-up with fans due to shooting commitments.

“Told them (fans) that this Sunday I shall not be able to come , since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come.. to confirm..... even this cute little fellow.. but apologies.. work first.. rest later.”

Kalki 2 reunites Bachchan and Haasan on screen after 41 years, following their 1985 film Geraftaar.

Expressing excitement about working with Haasan again, Bachchan said, “Meeting up with the great Kamal Haasan... we shall be working together after ages.. last in Giraftar.”

“Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday, “ Bachchan signed off.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD, which hit theatres on June 27, 2024, seamlessly blends science fiction with Indian mythology. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows a group tasked with rescuing the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.

An endangered civilisation, an autocratic ruler, an immortal warrior, the promise of a saviour — Kalki 2898 AD has gathered all the elements for a thrilling ride in its sequel.

The film’s climax delivers a cliffhanger along with a good deal of intrigue in the mid-credits scene.

In September 2025, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that Deepika Padukone was no longer a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

In a social media post, the filmmakers hinted that they were unable to find a ‘partnership’ with Deepika despite working with her for a long time during the making of the first film.

Deepika played a key role in the first part, alongside Prabhas, Bachchan, and Haasan.

Bachchan was last seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on 11 August, 2025. The show aired Monday to Friday at 9pm and also streamed on Sony LIV.

Haasan is set to star alongside Rajinikanth in their upcoming film, tentatively titled KHxRK. They are also set to collaborate on Cibi Chakaravarthi’s another film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The project is being produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and will be released by Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.