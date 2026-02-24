Winona Ryder reunites with ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ co-star Jenna Ortega for ‘Wednesday’ S3

Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder is set to reunite with her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Jenna Ortega for Season 3 of Netflix’s gothic comedy drama Wednesday, which has officially begun production.

On Monday, the streamer dropped a teaser video of the upcoming season, which also reveals that actors Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer have joined the cast for the upcoming season.

Winona is set to play Tabitha, a guest role in the series. Earlier, actress Eva Green joined the cast as Wednesday’s estranged aunt, Ophelia Frump.

“Saved you a seat. Wednesday season 3 is now in production. Winona Ryder joins Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Eva Green, and all your faves are back. Look alive,” the makers write on Instagram alongside the teaser.

Series co-creator Alfred Gough told Netflix’s Tudum that the goal with Season 3 “is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!”

According to Netflix’s Tudum blog, Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the world of Wednesday.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, offering a fresh twist to The Addams Family franchise. It showed Ortega’s Wednesday, a goth-loving girl, trying to hone her psychic abilities as a new student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 2 had a strong debut on Netflix in August 2025, with Part 1 racking up 50 million views in its first five days. Despite a 43 per cent drop in viewership for Part 2, the season achieved a total of 119.3 million views (928.5 million hours) during its run, landing in the top 10 most popular English-language TV shows of all time.