Met Gala 2026 dress code revealed, Beyonce and Nicole Kidman to co-chair NYC event

The 2026 Met Gala dress code is Fashion is Art, the organisers have announced.

The annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City will take place on May 4 this year.

The gala will be hosted by Anna Wintour, with Beyonce acting as cochair alongside Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body. It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was,” said Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, in a statement about the theme, as per Vogue.

Following the annual fashion gala, the Costume Exhibit will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, as per a report by Vogue.

Celebrities Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham will round off Met Gala 2026’s host committee.

The 2025 Met Gala saw a slew of personalities from India, including debutants Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who offered a nod to last year’s theme Black Dandyism with their unique outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 File Picture

While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan donned an all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble, Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh embraced his Punjabi roots in an ivory-gold Prabal Gurung Maharaja suit, layered with a cape featuring words in the Gurmukhi script.

Couturiers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra also attended the annual fashion gala last year. Actress Priyanka Chopra, entrepreneur Isha Ambani and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla were also present.