MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Met Gala 2026 dress code revealed, Beyonce and Nicole Kidman to co-chair NYC event

The annual haute couture fundraising festival will be hosted by Anna Wintour on May 4 in New York City

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.02.26, 02:42 PM
Beyonce, Nicole Kidman

Beyonce, Nicole Kidman File Picture

The 2026 Met Gala dress code is Fashion is Art, the organisers have announced.

The annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City will take place on May 4 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gala will be hosted by Anna Wintour, with Beyonce acting as cochair alongside Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body. It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was,” said Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, in a statement about the theme, as per Vogue.

Following the annual fashion gala, the Costume Exhibit will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, as per a report by Vogue.

Celebrities Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham will round off Met Gala 2026’s host committee.

The 2025 Met Gala saw a slew of personalities from India, including debutants Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who offered a nod to last year’s theme Black Dandyism with their unique outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh at Met Gala 2025 File Picture

While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan donned an all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble, Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh embraced his Punjabi roots in an ivory-gold Prabal Gurung Maharaja suit, layered with a cape featuring words in the Gurmukhi script.

Couturiers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra also attended the annual fashion gala last year. Actress Priyanka Chopra, entrepreneur Isha Ambani and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla were also present.

RELATED TOPICS

Met Gala Beyonce Nicole Kidman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel, engine oil leaks push Air India’s technical incident rate to 14-month peak

India’s second-largest airline has faced intense scrutiny from the safety regulator since a crash last year killed 260 people, and has since reported multiple lapses
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib arrives at Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning by Delhi Police in connection with protests at the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi
Quote left Quote right

Proud of my Babbar Sher comrades who have raised their voices against the compromised PM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT