Japanese delicacies, floating drink station at Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur wedding

The festivities for actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding have begun in Udaipur, with the couple already landing in the Rajasthan city to participate in the rituals.

Set to tie the knot on February 26, Rashmika and Vijay gave fans a sneak peek of their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur on Instagram, sharing photos of venue, decor, and celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the couple have confirmed their wedding, they have kept details of the venue and celebrations under wraps.

A source in the thick of events told NDTV that the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations will take place at The ITC Mementos from February 24 to 26.

A photo shared by Vijay, framed through a volleyball net, shows players silhouetted in the water with a ball suspended mid-air, hinting at a game in progress.

Another photo showcased a floating drink station with red cups against a panoramic poolside backdrop, capturing the relaxed, festive atmosphere.

Rashmika’s fondness for anime and Japanese culture reflects in the wedding decor, bringing elements of Japan to the Udaipur celebrations.

The wedding decor shows a golden tablescape adorned with floral arrangements, blush-pink lilies and soft green hydrangeas, fruits, and menu cards, hinting at a Japanese-inspired dining experience.

The intimate wedding is expected to host about 100 guests, including some Telangana politicians and film directors.

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two never addressed the rumours publicly.

In October 2025, Rashmika got engaged to Vijay. While neither Rashmika nor Vijay made an official announcement about the engagement, Vijay’s team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times.

Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025) alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.