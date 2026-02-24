SpiceJet Delhi-Leh flight returns mid-air after engine snag; 150 on board safe

A Leh-bound SpiceJet flight carrying around 150 passengers returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning following a suspected engine-related technical malfunction. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were disembarked without incident.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating flight SG121 from Delhi to Leh, turned back to the national capital minutes after departure as the crew detected a possible issue during the climb, according to initial information.

Sources said the aircraft suffered an engine issue, with preliminary inputs indicating that the problem may have been linked to the second engine. Sparks and flames were reportedly seen mid-air, though officials are yet to confirm the exact nature of the malfunction.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said a flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally," the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, there was no fire warning in the cockpit.

Further official details regarding the incident are awaited.