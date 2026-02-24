South Korean and Tamil cultures unite in new Netflix film starring Priyanka Mohan

Netflix’s upcoming Tamil film Made in Korea, a cross-cultural drama about a young woman’s dream journey from Tamil Nadu to South Korea, is set to premiere on March 12, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by Ra Karthik, the upcoming film stars South Indian actress Priyanka Mohan and popular South Korean actor Park Hye-Jin in lead roles. It is produced by Rise East Entertainment.

“Korean dreams, Seoul streets, and one big leap of faith,” Netflix wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

As per the official logline, the film follows Shenbagam, fondly called Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection.

As per PTI, director Karthik said he was drawn to the cultural and historical links between Korean and Tamil heritage.

“I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope,” the filmmaker, known for 2022’s Nitham Oru Vaanam, said in a statement.

“Made In Korea is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond, and I’m thankful to Netflix for championing stories that transcend languages and bring global cultures closer together,” Karthik added.

Mohan, known for her roles in They Call Him OG, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Captain Miller, is set to step into the role of Shenba. She said she felt an instant connection to her character in the film.

“Shenba’s dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. Being part of this Netflix film makes the journey even more special,” Mohan said.

The upcoming cross-cultural film marks Mohan’s OTT debut.

Monika Shergill, vice president of Content at Netflix India, called the film “intimate, endearing and globally resonant”.