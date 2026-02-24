‘Aisa mat karo yaar’: How Aamir Khan persuaded Arijit Singh to sing for his film

“Aisa matt karo yaar, humara kya hoga (Don’t do this, what will happen to us?)” — this was Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s reaction upon learning that Arijit Singh may never sing for films again.

A video of Aamir’s visit to Arijit’s Murshidabad home last month, shared by Zee Music Company on Monday, captures the moment.

Aamir and Arijit can be seen sitting on the floor at the latter’s house and chatting casually. Aamir asks, “You are not taking on any projects. For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to sing for Hindi films?” To this, Arijit smiles, implying his permanent retirement from playback singing.

Getting the hint from Arijit’s response, Aamir blurts out, “Aisa mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga.”

The video then goes on to show Arijit recording a song for Ek din. It also shows Aamir taking a tour of Arijit’s house, flying kites and riding around town on his scooty.

Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Aamir’s son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Arijit’s announcement of his retirement from playback singing on January 27 took fans and industry peers by surprise. While many listeners expressed disappointment that the voice which helped redefine contemporary Hindi film music will no longer be heard in films, some fans welcomed the move as an opportunity for Arijit to focus on independent music.

Aamir had reportedly visited Arijit’s hometown and stayed there for four days to persuade him to reconsider his retirement and personally request him to sing for the film.

In his retirement announcement, Arijit said, “I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day and marks Pallavi’s debut in Hindi cinema.

The film was originally slated for release on November 7, 2025 but was later postponed. It follows the journey of two strangers whose chance meeting and a single day spent together alter their lives.

The project was announced in July 2025 and was filmed in Sapporo, Japan, as per reports. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the music of the film is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Ek Din is slated to release in theatres on May 1.