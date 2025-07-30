Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ crosses Rs 400-crore mark globally

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark globally, the makers announced on Tuesday.

According Yash Raj Films, the film has earned Rs 404 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes Rs 318 crore gross in India and Rs 86 crore gross internationally.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Saiyaara movie opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 83.25 crore nett in the opening weekend. The film raked in an additional Rs 90 crore nett in the weekdays, taking the Week 1 collections to Rs 172.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara began its second week in theatres with a Rs 18 crore nett haul on Friday, followed by Rs 26.5 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday.

The collections dropped to Rs 9.25 crore nett on the second Monday and rose marginally to Rs 9.50 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 266 crore nett.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.