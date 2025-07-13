Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’ to hit theatres in August; official poster out

Malayalam cinema veteran Mohanlal’s upcoming film Hridayapoorvam is set to hit theatres on August 28 on the occasion of Onam, the 65-year-old actor said on Sunday.

Mohanlal took to X to share an official poster of the film. In the caption, he also unveiled the film’s release date.

Actress Malavika Mohanan will star alongside Mohanlal in the upcoming film, directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Hridayapoorvam marks the 18th collaboration of Mohanlal with director Anthikad. The duo have previously collaborated on the film Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Hridayapoorvam also stars Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, and Janardhanan in key roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Recently, the makers of Hridayapoorvam faced backlash for the 33-year age gap between Mohanlal and Mohanan. However, the actress took to social media to clarify that she was not playing Mohanlal’s love interest in the film. “Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked baseless assumptions,” she wrote.

On the work front, Mohanlal last appeared in Kannappa alongside Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukhundhan. The actor’s upcoming projects also include Drishyam 3, Patriot and Ram.

Malavika Mohanan, 31, last appeared in Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.