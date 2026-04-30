Mohanlal’s Georgekutty confronts ghosts of the past in ‘Drishyam 3’ teaser; watch

The teaser of Drishyam 3 was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Georgekutty’s (played by Mohanlal) tale, as he confronts the consequences of his past.

The 1-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal’s voiceover, as Georgekutty reflects on his seemingly simple life with his family, when “an unwanted guest invaded the family, with the power to destroy them”.

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The teaser revisits key moments from Drishyam and Drishyam 2, with Georgekutty recounting the extreme steps he took to protect his loved ones. The tone soon shifts, hinting that the past he believed was buried may resurface. For the first time, the character expresses fear, suggesting a more intense narrative in the third instalment.

In a monologue, Georgekutty describes himself as an ordinary man whose life was upended by a dangerous intruder. Determined to protect his family, he ensured the threat was eliminated, though the teaser indicates the repercussions are ongoing.

The video features glimpses of his family, including his wife Rani, played by Meena, and daughters portrayed by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. It also marks the return of Varun’s parents, played by Siddique and Asha Sharath, underlining the lasting impact of earlier events.

The Drishyam franchise follows Georgekutty and his family, who fall under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films were widely praised for their narrative and unexpected twists.

Released in 2013, Drishyam became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of its time and was remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, as well as in Sinhalese and Chinese.

Its sequel, Drishyam 2, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown and was also remade in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The third and final instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. Like its predecessors, the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.