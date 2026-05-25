Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark globally on Day 4

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 4, registering a marginal increase in collections on Sunday.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.95 crore nett in India on its first Sunday, marking a 1.8 per cent growth from Day 3’s Rs 13.70 crore nett.

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The film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 54.55 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 63.34 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 11.75 crore nett on Sunday from 3,186 shows with an overall occupancy of 69.35 percent.

The Telugu version added Rs 1.20 crore nett, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 65 lakh nett. The Kannada version collected Rs 35 lakh nett.

Kerala continued to emerge as the strongest market for the Mohanlal starrer, generating Rs 9.70 crore gross on Sunday alone. Karnataka followed with Rs 2.40 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 1.40 crore. Tamil Nadu also recorded Rs 1.40 crore gross collections, while the rest of India added another Rs 1.27 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 13 crore on Day 4, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 78 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 141.34 crore within four days of release.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the mystery thriller brings back Mohanlal as Georgekutty alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The cast also includes Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon and Kalabhavan Shajohn.