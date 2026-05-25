Is Idris Elba in the running to play the next James Bond? Actor clarifies

Actor Idris Elba has ruled himself out of the race to play the next James Bond, saying the makers of the iconic spy franchise are looking for a younger actor to take over the role of 007.

Elba, whose name has often surfaced in fan discussions around Bond casting in recent months, dismissed the latest speculation while speaking to People Magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Universe.

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“My name's not getting thrown out, no way. They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait – it's going to be amazing,” he said.

The actor further clarified that he was never officially in contention for the role. “I’m honestly not in the race ever. I wasn’t in the race in the first place,” he said.

Elba had earlier opened up about the Bond rumours in 2023. “We’re all actors, and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It’s like being named Sexiest Man Alive. But being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Okay, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’,” he had said.

Created by author Ian Fleming, James Bond remains one of cinema’s longest-running and most successful franchises since the first film adaptation in 1962.

The character has been portrayed over the decades by actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Craig last played the British spy in No Time to Die, released in 2021.

Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that auditions for the next Bond were underway. “While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” the studio said in a statement.

Actors Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among the names being linked to the role, though the studio has not confirmed any contenders so far.

According to reports, British stage actor Tom Francis, known for starring opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, has auditioned for the role.