‘Should invite his parents’: Sunil Pal takes a dig at Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent 2’

Comedian Sunil Pal has said he would not attend the second season of YouTuber Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent, jokingly suggesting that Raina should invite his parents to be guests on the show.

Pal, who recently appeared alongside Raina on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix, made the remarks while speaking to the media at an event for the film September 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Raina announcing the second season of the comedy show, Pal said, “Main khush hoon, main chahta hoon uss show mein, voh apne mata pita ko bethaye.”

When asked whether he would like to appear on the show as a guest, the comedian said, “Main toh nahi jaaunga kyunki voh itna bada show hai, mere layak nhi hai, main toh bahut chota artist hoon. Lekin Samay Raina jab yeh show banaye toh judge banake aapne sage baap aur sagi maa ko aur sage baap ko bethaye jaise Kapil Sharma show mein Archana Puran Singh aur Navjot Singh hai. Apne mata pita ko bethaye aur unke saamne yeh show kare. Tab main manunga Samay hai.”

The feud between Pal and Raina began after the veteran comedian criticised Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over the controversy linked to India’s Got Latent last year.

Allahbadia’s remarks about parents and sex during an episode of the show had sparked outrage on social media and led to multiple FIRs being filed against those associated with the programme.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of World Laughter Day, Kapil Sharma brought Pal and Raina together on his Netflix show. Though the two shared light-hearted moments on screen, Pal later alleged that he was targeted by organisers and that younger comedians like Raina were being favoured.

He also claimed that he had been invited to perform a stand-up act on the show, which did not eventually happen.

Meanwhile, a photograph purportedly from the sets of India’s Got Latent season two surfaced on social media recently. The image appeared to feature actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the judging panel. However, neither Raina nor the actors have officially confirmed their participation.