‘Born to be worshipped’: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to veteran actress-dancer Vyjayanthimala

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut Sunday paid tribute to veteran actress and dancer Vyjayanthimala.

Sharing an old video of Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam on her Instagram story, Ranaut heaped praise on the veteran star, calling her “heavenly” and “born to be worshipped.”

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“Gentle reminder not every one who lives on earth is human, some are heavenly and born to be worshipped by mere mortals, #vyjayanthimala,” Ranaut wrote.

Vyjayanthimala made her acting debut with the 1949 Tamil film Vaazhkai. Over the years, she starred in several acclaimed films, including Devdas, Gunga Jumna and Jewel Thief.

Recently, Ranaut became the talk of the town after videos of the artist wearing a mangalsutra necklace and traditional wedding bangles went viral on social media. Fans immediately started buzzing, wondering if the actress had secretly tied the knot.

However, the 40-year-old actress-politician took to Instagram to clear the air, revealing that the look was actually for the upcoming film, reportedly the sequel to the 2013 film Queen. The film is tentatively titled Queen Forever.

Ranaut is set to reprise her role as Rani Mehra for the sequel to her 2013 blockbuster hit Queen. She has reportedly begun shooting in Mumbai.

Ranaut’s next film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.