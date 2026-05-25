Disney and Lucasfilm’s ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ hits $100 million in opening weekend

Disney and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu has opened to strong numbers at the global box office, earning USD 82 million in North America over the weekend and an estimated USD 102 million through the extended Monday holiday frame.

The film, the first theatrical Star Wars release in nearly seven years, collected another USD 64 million from international markets, taking its worldwide opening haul to USD 165 million over four days.

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Despite crossing the USD 100 million mark domestically, it marks the lowest opening for a Star Wars film since Disney acquired the franchise in 2012.

The previous lowest opener was 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which had earned USD 84 million over the weekend and USD 103 million through the Memorial Day holiday frame.

Industry experts, however, added that The Mandalorian and Grogu enters theatres with stronger audience reception and a comparatively lower production budget of USD 165 million.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film received an A- CinemaScore from audiences. The story continues events after the third season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and follows Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu in a galaxy recovering from the fall of the Empire.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which had grossed over USD 1 billion globally. Following a long gap in theatrical releases, Lucasfilm had shifted focus to streaming content on Disney+ with series such as The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Andor and Skeleton Crew.

The next theatrical film in the franchise, Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is slated for release during the Memorial Day weekend in 2027.

Meanwhile, horror film Obsession continued its strong run at the North American box office, earning USD 22 million in its second weekend and an estimated USD 28.2 million through Monday. The film’s collections rose 30 per cent from its debut weekend, an uncommon trend for wide releases.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is set to release in India on May 29.

Lionsgate’s Michael, based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, secured the third spot with USD 20 million over the weekend and USD 25.7 million through Monday. The film has so far earned USD 788 million worldwide.

Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 came fourth with USD 16.5 million through Monday, and a total global haul of USD 608 million so far.

The Sheep Detectives, featuring Hugh Jackman, rounded out the top five with an estimated USD 12.3 million over the holiday frame. The film has earned USD 85.6 million since its release.