Amitabh Bachchan interacts with fans outside Jalsa on Sunday amid hospitalisation rumours

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday appeared outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa for his weekly fan interaction, putting to rest speculation and reports surrounding his health after rumours claimed earlier this month that he had been hospitalised.

Dressed in a white outfit, the 83-year-old actor waved at fans gathered outside the bungalow in Juhu for his customary Sunday darshan. Videos and photographs from the appearance showed Bachchan greeting admirers with folded hands, smiles and flying kisses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor appeared energetic as he stood on a specially created platform outside the gates of Jalsa for several minutes, acknowledging the crowd that had assembled to catch a glimpse of him.

Hundreds of fans gather outside the actor’s residence every Sunday morning as part of a long-running tradition maintained by Bachchan for decades, except during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Speculation had emerged earlier this week that the actor might skip the appearance following reports alleging he was seriously ill and hospitalised. However, PTI reported that Bachchan recently visited the hospital for a routine monthly check-up, quoting a close associate of the superstar.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan visited hospital for routine health check-up: Reports

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen as the host of the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television. On the big screen, his last appearance was in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth.