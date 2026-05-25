Petrol-diesel ‘to burn savings of common people’: Opp uproar as Modi govt hikes fuel prices again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government “has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday as Opposition leaders lashed out over the fourth hike in petrol and diesel prices in less than two weeks.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday.

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"The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol Rs 7.35/litre, Diesel Rs 7.53/litre. The Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people," Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He pointed out that between 2004 and 2014, during the UPA, international crude oil prices increased by 175.34 per cent, while during the Modi government, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased.

"Despite that, the Modi government has hiked the petrol prices from Rs. 71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs. 102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01 per cent, and diesel prices from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87 per cent," he said.

The Modi government has looted Rs 43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of Rs. 1,000 everyday, he said.

"With the 4th time rise in Petrol and Diesel prices, today the shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose by 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively. Profit over People is BJP's DNA!" Kharge said.

"Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy. From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of BJP's LOOT," the Congress chief alleged.

"We repeat. Who is benefitting from this DAILY ROBBERY?" Kharge said in his post.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

The latest revision pushed petrol prices higher by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, according to industry sources.

Petrol prices were raised to Rs 102.12 a litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51 previously, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49.

The back-to-back increases follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated crude oil prices in the global market, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have sharply raised the cost of imports.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased on May 15 by Rs 3 per litre each, and on May 19 by 90 paise a litre. This was followed by an 87-paise per litre increase in petrol and a 91-paise hike in diesel rates on May 23.

After Monday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel Rs 97.83, while prices in Kolkata rose to Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.77 and diesel at Rs 99.55.

Prices vary across states due to local taxes.

The May 15 increase came after the ruling BJP expanded its electoral footprint by winning three of five state and Union Territory elections, including Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress, unseated in Bengal in the Assembly election, mocked the “double-engine” government.

“Not even a month has passed, yet the Double Engine Govt, especially here in #Bengal, has already begun LOOTING COMMON PEOPLE RELENTLESSLY! 4th fuel price hike in less than 4 weeks,” the party wrote on its X handle.

“Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar while people struggle to survive rising living costs. This is the glorious “Achhe Din” promised to the people, mitron… @SuvenduWB

had loudly promised that petrol prices in Bengal would be brought on par with Delhi once they came to power. Today, not only are petrol prices FAR HIGHER, they KEEP RISING with every passing week.

“Yet another JUMLA stands BRUTALLY EXPOSED,” the TMC said.

Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Iran war was an “excuse” the BJP was using to put “a burden on the common people.” Oil prices have increased by ₹8 so far, and earlier the prices of gas cylinders were also increased..."

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said the “situation arose because we stopped purchasing oil from Russia under US pressure; don't know who is running the country, US President Donald Trump or Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari drew a cricket analogy, tongue firmly in cheek.

"The T20 cricket tournament is going on, and it seems Prime Minister Modi has also got carried away by the excitement. Within 10 days, he broke records. On May 15, prices were increased by Rs 3, on May 19 by another 90 paise, on May 23 again by 87 paise and 91 paise, and on May 25 by Rs 2.71, taking it beyond the century mark. Inflation has scored too many centuries. That is why, PM Modi, you are called the 'Inflation Man'. I want to say something to you. There is one thing I cannot understand. In the global market, crude oil prices are falling, from $122 per barrel down to $98 per barrel, yet you are increasing prices. It seems as though this is being done only to benefit companies, including some of Prime Minister Modi’s close associates."