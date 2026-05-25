Falta verdict exposes cracks in TMC support base as CPM gains minority votes

The BJP’s sweeping victory in the Falta assembly repoll has triggered fresh political debate in Bengal, with the outcome indicating not just a collapse of the TMC’s traditional support base in the constituency but also a possible shift of minority votes towards the CPM.

The repoll, ordered by the Election Commission after cancelling the earlier election over alleged irregularities, produced a landslide win for BJP candidate Debangshu Panda, who secured 1,49,666 votes and over 71 per cent vote share. CPM’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi finished second with 40,645 votes, while Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla came third. TMC nominee Jahangir Khan slipped to fourth position with only 7,783 votes and forfeited his deposit.

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The result marked a dramatic reversal in a constituency that had heavily backed the TMC during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the Diamond Harbour seat represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. At the time, the party had secured nearly 89 per cent votes in Falta and a lead of around 1.68 lakh votes.

Political observers said the Falta verdict reflected two parallel trends — near-total Hindu consolidation behind the BJP and a section of minority voters moving towards the CPM in search of an alternative to the ruling party.

Around 30 per cent of Falta’s electorate comprises Muslims, making the constituency electorally significant for parties relying on minority consolidation.

"The BJP's massive vote share pointed to a near-total Hindu consolidation and also the party bagged a section of minority votes. There were clear indications that a large section of minority voters have shifted to the CPM, from where it came to TMC in 2011," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.

Political circles and counting-centre assessments suggested the Left may have benefited from a sizeable minority vote shift, although booth-wise voting data is yet to emerge.

Minority votes in Bengal had gradually shifted from the Left to the TMC from the 2008 panchayat elections onwards, a trend that strengthened during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and played a key role in Mamata Banerjee’s rise to power in 2011.

However, the 2026 assembly election results across the state have shown signs of fragmentation in the TMC’s once-solid minority support base, with votes appearing to split among the CPM, Congress, ISF and smaller outfits such as Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed minority voters were increasingly looking beyond the TMC.

"With the BJP having become a reality in Bengal and people no longer finding the TMC as an opposition force, they are naturally looking elsewhere," he said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed suggestions of any broader minority shift, asserting that a single repoll result could not define statewide political trends and maintaining that the TMC remained the BJP’s principal challenger.

The Falta verdict also intensified the BJP’s attack on the so-called “Diamond Harbour model” linked to Abhishek Banerjee’s political influence in the region.

BJP leader Amit Malviya described the result as the "collapse of the Diamond Harbour model" associated with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and alleged that voters had rejected years of “fear, violence and political intimidation”.

"Abhishek Banerjee no longer has any moral authority to represent Diamond Harbour in Parliament. This was the very Falta where he openly threatened BJP workers by saying multiple crematoriums would be needed after the results because many people would die. This was the same Falta where he challenged the entire Union of India to come and fight. But today, the situation has completely changed," he posted on X.

Abhishek Banerjee, who stayed away from campaigning during the repoll, later questioned the credibility of the re-election process and alleged irregularities in counting and electoral management.

In a post on X, he accused the Election Commission of failing to address complaints related to intimidation and alleged electoral misconduct.

The Falta outcome has now raised larger questions over whether the result was an isolated collapse for the TMC or an early indication of a broader political realignment in Bengal ahead of future elections.