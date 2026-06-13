Mohanlal-starrer crime drama ‘Drishyam 3’ to hit OTT less than a month after release

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam crime drama Drishyam 3 is set to drop on Prime Video on June 18, less than a month after the film hit theatres, the streamer announced on Saturday.

“Georgekutty and family awaits you. #Drishyam3OnPrime, June 18,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring Mohanlal along with Meena Sagar, Ansiba Hassan and Esther.

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The third instalment of the crime drama follows Georgekutty (Mohanlal) attempting to lead a peaceful life with his family after the Varun murder case was officially closed by the police.

However, the family lives in constant fear of new evidence emerging. As they prepare for Anju's wedding, the return of an old nemesis seeking vengeance puts Georgekutty on the defensive once again.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film takes a more emotionally heavy, slow-burn approach rather than relying on exaggerated twists, while ending with a cliffhanger that hints at a potential fourth part.

The cast expands to include major new roles for Biju Menon, Murali Gopy, and Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Drishyam 3 has grossed approximately Rs 237 crore worldwide. In India, the film has earned roughly Rs 108 crore in net collections, bringing its total domestic gross to about Rs 125 crore, with the remaining Rs 112 crore coming from overseas markets.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Abhishek Pathak’s Hindi version of Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn has wrapped. The film will hit theatres later this year.