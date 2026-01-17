MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘No role in this’: Ministry of External Affairs denies raising objections to Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’

Responding to a query at his weekly media briefing, the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed reports claiming the MEA had raised objections to the film

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.01.26, 10:29 AM
Salman Khan in ‘Battle of Galwan’

Salman Khan in ‘Battle of Galwan’ File picture

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan’s film Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it has no role in film-making and that such matters are handled by relevant authorities.

Responding to a query at his weekly media briefing, the ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed reports claiming the MEA had raised objections to the film.

“We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding film-making in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures,” Jaiswal said.

Battle of Galwan, produced by Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan, is scheduled to release on April 17. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The movie features Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was among 20 Indian Army personnel killed during the June 15, 2020, clashes in the Galwan Valley while defending Indian territory. A teaser of the film was released on December 27, on the occasion of Salman’s 60th birthday.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020, with the Galwan Valley clashes in June that year. Col Babu, along with 19 other soldiers from the 16 Bihar Regiment, laid down his life in the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry honour.

