Miley Cyrus announces ninth studio album ‘Something Beautiful’, to release in May

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, comprising 13 tracks, is set for a May 30 release, she announced on Monday.

“Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records,” wrote Cyrus on Instagram, sharing her first-look from the upcoming album, produced by her and Shawn Everett under the banner of Columbia Records.

“Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling,” added the Wrecking Ball singer, describing the look.

In a November 2024 cover story with Harper's BAZAAR, Cyrus revealed that her ninth studio album was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

Cyrus' last album was 2023's Endless Summer Vacation, which featured her hit single Flowers. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, the pop icon clinched two golden gramophones for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for the song. It was also the first song to ever reach over 100 million streams on Spotify in one week, as per a report by the US magazine Variety.

Before Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus released Meet Miley Cyrus (2007), Breakout (2008), Can't Be Tamed (2010), Bangerz (2013), Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015), Younger Now (2017) and Plastic Hearts (2020).