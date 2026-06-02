Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 3' wraps shoot amid blockbuster success of Malayalam counterpart

Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak has announced the shoot wrap for Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their contribution to the film.

Pathak shared the update in a post on Instagram on Monday.

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"And that’s a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3...For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life,” he wrote.

“To everyone I’ve tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way,” the filmmaker added.

“There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had. This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I’m incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story,” Pathak further said.

The development comes at a time when the Malayalam counterpart, starring Mohanlal, is enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office.

The Drishyam franchise originated with the 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. Its sequel was released in 2022. The third instalment released in theatres last month. All three Malayalam films have been directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The Hindi adaptation began with the 2015 film directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022, directed by Pathak. While the first two Hindi films were remakes of the Malayalam versions, the third installment is set to follow a different narrative.

Drishyam 3 is presented by Star Studios and is being produced by Pathak along with Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.