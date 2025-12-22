MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mammootty teams up with filmmaker Khalid Rahman for his next film

The upcoming movie marks Khalid’s second collaboration with Mammooty after ‘Unda’ (2019)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.12.25, 02:17 PM
Mammootty and filmmaker Khalid Rahman team up for an upcoming film

Mammootty and filmmaker Khalid Rahman team up for an upcoming film X

Actor Mammootty has teamed up with filmmaker Khalid Rahman for an upcoming project, he announced on Monday.

Sharing a poster of the film on X, Mammotty wrote, “Happy to announce my collaboration with #CubesEntertainments on our upcoming project, directed by #KhalidRahman.”

The poster features a black-and-white image of two crossed revolvers placed on a dark surface with broken pieces of glass nearby. Texts Mammootty, Khalid Rahman, and Shareef Muhammed appear below.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Power-packed action movie loading.” Another fan commented, “Waiting for a stylish gangster look.”

Khalid is best known for directing the film Alappuzha Gymkhana. The upcoming movie marks Khalid’s second collaboration with Mammooty after Unda (2019).

Earlier, the makers had hinted at a possible collaboration with Mammootty, sparking speculation.

Many fans wondered if this project was going to be the sequel to Marco, with Mammootty possibly portraying Lord Marco.

A fan joked about the idea, asking, “Lord Marco? Ameer?” in the comments section. Another fan wrote, “Mammootty Phase 3: Powerpacked”. Marco actor Anson Paul also commented and said, “Can’t wait for this magic to explode on screen.”

Mammootty, 74, was last seen in Jithin Jose K’s Kalamkaval alongside Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath and Meera Jasmine.

His film Dominic and The Ladies' Purse is currently streaming on ZEE5.

