Mammootty, Shamla Hamza win Kerala State Film Awards 2024

The Kerala government on Monday announced the 55th State Film Awards for 2024, with Mammootty and Shamla Hamza named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, and the survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' bagging 10 honours, including Best Film.

Chidambaram, director of 'Manjummel Boys', also bagged the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian announced the awards in the presence of the seven-member jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj.

Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potty in 'Bramayugam', while Shamla Hamza, a relative newcomer, won Best Actress for her powerful performance in 'Feminichi Fathima'.

'Premalu', directed by Girish A D and starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, was named Best Popular Film.

Lijomol Jose was named Best Character Artist (Female) for 'Nadanna Sambhavam', while Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam) were declared joint winners of the Best Character Artist (Male) award.

Fazil Muhammed, who directed 'Feminichi Fathima', won Best Debut Director, while Prasanna Vithanage’s 'Paradise' received a Special Jury Mention.

Starring Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, it was presented by filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Special mentions also went to actors Tovino Thomas (ARM), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam), and actresses Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillaea) and Darsana Rajendran (Paradise).

The ten awards for 'Manjummel Boys' included Best Cinematography, Best Lyricist, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Mixing.

Rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan—who was recently booked in a rape case—won Best Lyricist for a song in 'Manjummel Boys'.

After announcing the awards, Prakash Raj praised the performances of the winners, including Mammootty.

"The jury didn’t look at him as a senior actor or the others as youngsters. Mammootty’s presence in 'Bramayugam' carried such nuanced brilliance that young actors should adore him, follow him, and try to reach his level," he said.

When asked about Mammootty missing out on a National Award, Prakash Raj said, "I don’t mind saying that the national awards are compromised." He remarked that "files are getting awards", in an apparent reference to 'The Kashmir Files' receiving national honours.

"Such a jury and such a national government don’t deserve Mammookka (Mammootty)," he added.

Meanwhile, Mammootty expressed happiness and gratitude after the announcement.

"Congratulations to everyone, my co-stars who won the award. Those who didn’t get it will get it next time—it’s not a competition," he told reporters in Kochi.

Asked about winning against younger actors, the veteran actor said, "I also belong to the present generation." Shamla Hamza expressed "utmost happiness" over the honour, while Asif Ali said the recognition was an "inspiration and fuel to go forward."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.