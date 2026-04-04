Lyricist Neelesh Misra ventures into film production with mini feature ‘Kood’

Veteran lyricist Neelesh Misra, known for Hindi storytelling on radio, has ventured into film production with the release of his debut mini feature film Kood.

The film has been released on Misra’s official YouTube channel under Slow Motion Pictures, a content vertical of Neelesh Misra Word. The platform aims to present simple, sensitive and human stories from India’s small towns and villages in a cinematic format, according to a press release.

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Kood follows two strangers who arrive at the same bridge on the same day and at the same time, each intending to end their life. The film features two original songs and runs at a length suited to India’s average commute time of approximately 50 minutes.

With the film, Misra has also introduced a new format he calls ‘Commute Film’ — productions designed to be watched in full during a daily commute, whether by metro, bus or taxi.

Misra, who is widely known for reviving Hindi storytelling on radio, has in recent months also stepped out as an independent singer-songwriter. His track Zameen Pe Taare, released on March 17, marked his second outing as a recording artiste following his debut album Phir Milenge.

Among his best-known Bollywood credits are Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, I Love You from Bodyguard, Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Thode Se Kam Ajnabee from Pagglait.