‘Love in Vietnam’ starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur to hit theatres in September

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the project marks the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema

PTI Published 10.08.25, 07:20 PM
A poster of ‘Love in Vietnam’

A poster of ‘Love in Vietnam’ Instagram

"Love in Vietnam", starring Shantanu Maheshwari of "Gangubai Kathiawadi" fame and Avneet Kaur, known for featuring in "Tiku Weds Sheru", is set to hit the big screen on September 12.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the project marks the first India -Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema.

It is described as a heart-wrenching love story inspired from the best seller novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat", according to a press release.

The film also serves as the debut of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan in Bollywood.

"Love in Vietnam" follows the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life & friendship, according to its official logline.

The film also features prominent actors including Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal.

It is backed by Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions, Mango Tree Entertainment & Samten Hills, Dalat.

Maheshwari's last work is "Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale". Released in December 2024, the film was directed by Pratim D Gupta and also starred Priya Banerjee.

Kaur starred in "Luv Ki Arrange Marriage". The film released in June and featured Kaur essaying the role of Ishika.

