Iran war poses a threat to Pakistan's air quality as pollution drifts across border

Pakistan is not only concerned about fuel and energy supplies — the country's air quality could also come under threat due to pollution from across the border in Iran following recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian oil sites, authorities said on Monday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement that western parts of the country could be hit by air pollution.

"Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country," the PMD stated in a press release.

The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on February 28, creating uncertainty across the region and raising concerns about possible environmental impacts.

Pakistan, an immediate neighbour of Iran, shares a more than 900 km-long border separating Iran from its Balochistan province.

Iran faces a major environmental threat after airstrikes on Tehran's refineries and fuel depots on March 7 plunged the capital into a toxic gloom as black, oily rain fell on Sunday.

Reportedly, the sun in Tehran was blotted out by thick black smoke billowing from oil facilities hit by the bombing.

Further strikes are feared as the attackers are trying to hurt Iran to force it into submission which the country has ruled out.