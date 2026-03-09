Tahir Rah Bhasin wraps up shooting for his new film co-starring Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh

Tahir Raj Bhasin wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film alongside actress Saiyami Kher, shows a behind-the-scenes picture shared by director Vikram Phadnis.

The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Tahir shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film, which features the cast and crew members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a wrap. What a ride this one’s been. Thank you, @vikramphadnis, for writing and directing a part that is all heart and has been such a treat to play. Can’t wait to share your labour of love with the world,” the 38-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

Thanking his co-stars and the film’s cinematographer Jay Pinak Oza, Tahir further wrote, “@ozajay, a magician with the lens. Thank you for bringing your excellence and raising the aesthetic bar every day. And to the endlessly energetic crew, assistants, and fantastic co-stars, thank you for the madness and the journey.”

On the work front, Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in the JioHotstar cop-drama Special Ops Season 2. The series also stars Saiyami Kher.

Special Ops Season 2 follows the story of Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, investigating a major cyberterrorism plot and AI warfare, marking a shift from physical to digital threats.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be next seen in the Netflix crime drama Talaash: A Mother’s Search, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget and Soni Razdan.

Meanwhile, the upcoming untitled film is also set to reunite Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher after their film Jaat, which released last year. It was directed by Gopichand Malineni.